Explaining #EndSARS via WhatsApp BC, Dragging DJ Cuppy | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

My Lekki People coming your way #sarsmustend pic.twitter.com/Nc2l47rnkn — Temilola B Akinmuda (@TaymiB) October 14, 2020

It’s the energy for us!

Our parents still believe we are just being silly by protesting still, even after they announced they scrapped SARS. Please we need someone to explain to them in details via Whatsapp BC or something. 🙄#EndSWAT — #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY (@MeetOlamide) October 14, 2020

Works all the time!

Florence did her bit. I still dont know why some people are bashing & making fun of her tbh. Lets #EndSWAT instead, that should be our FOCUS! — #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY (@MeetOlamide) October 14, 2020

Are you on the same Twitter?

*name a toxic trait you have.* My tastebuds become boujee when there's money in my account — 사랑 ❤️ (@emeraldjeborri) October 14, 2020

First step is accepting you need help. Great!

Love, peace, respect, loyalty are all simple. People just make things complicated. — SECRETARY♠️ACE™ (@SecretaryAce) October 14, 2020

Same thing with #EndSWAT

Some people still dey fight for 2meats inside protest, una dey quick lose focus #EndSWAT — Bayo #SARSMUSTEND (@mr_adebayo5) October 14, 2020

Something must kill a man.

If u were paid to sabotage a peaceful protest or to attack prostesters, it shall not be well with u #EndSWAT — Dr Toolz #SARSMUSTEND (@toolzdeyforyou) October 14, 2020

E get why you suppose laugh.

I just chop jollof rice finish for lekki toll gate , i dey go ikeja go chop amala.😋😁 — Hayles 🀄️ (@Ha_yles) October 14, 2020

Use your transport money to buy food for yourself na

This 2020 get as e be. The first of its kind, witnessed by this generation. #EndSWAT #EndSWATinNigeria — Mubarakh❤ (@tejumorlah) October 14, 2020

E be things FC

When you want to give up on this cause, remember all those lives that have been lost, remember every last of them, and tell yourself, it could be you. Never give up 💪 we are almost there. #EndSWAT — Imported Alhaji 🦅 (@ImportedAlhaji) October 14, 2020

You get why it shouldn’t be funny?