Ezekwesili withdraws from presidential race, Buhari suspends CJN Onnoghen and other stories that made the headlines this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week:

Ezekwesili withdraws from presidential race

One of the biggest stories this week happened on Thursday morning, where APCN presidential candidate Dr. Oby Ezekwesili withdrew from the presidential race and released a press statement revealing her reasons, which primarily is to form a coalition to disrupt the reigning binary of the APC and PDP.

Buhari suspends CJN Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed as Acting CJN

Breaking out as a story of Friday evening, President Buahri suspended the beleaguered Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen. In his place, Justice Tanko Mohammed was sworn in as Acting CJN.

TraderMoni is vote buying, says Transparency International

Transparency International Nigeria said on Friday the TraderMoni scheme, a collateral-free loan initiative targeted at petty traders and artisans as part of the National Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government, is a form of voter inducement.

Ohaneze endorses Atiku, urges Igbos to vote for him

The Igbo socio-political group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Thursday endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar. Abubakar, a former vice president, has as his running mate, Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra. The President General of Ohaneze, John Nwodo, announced the endorsement in a statement.

ASUU strike continues as meeting with FG ends in deadlock

Another meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended on Monday night without an immediate resolution of the ongoing strike.

Buhari signs executive order allowing private companies build federal roads

President Buhari on Friday signed an executive order allowing private companies build federal roads in the country. The Executive Order 007 2019 is on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

I will pay 100,000 minimum wage if elected as president – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, promised to pay workers 100,000 as minimum wage if elected as the next president in the forthcoming elections. Sowore made the pledge at a town hall meeting tagged ‘The Candidates,’ organised by the MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with NTA and DARIA media in Abuja.

Reps commence debate on 2019 appropriation bill

On Wednesday members of the House of Representatives commenced debate on the 2019 appropriation bill presented by President Buhari. In December 2018, Buhari proposed a budget of N8.8 trillion for 2019.

Major shake up in Nigerian Air Force, 72 senior officers redeployed

The Nigeria Air Force redeployed 72 senior officers comprising 27 Air Vice Marshalls, 30 Air Commodores, eight Group Captains, four Wing Commanders and three Squadron Leaders for operational efficiency and effectiveness. NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Minimum wage: ULC, TUC, NLC reject 27,000, hold crucial meetings

Following the approval of the new 27,000 minimum wage by the National Council of State on Tuesday, Labour unions have voiced their rejection. The NCS State pegged the national minimum wage at N27,000 for states and the private sector. The council also pegged N30,000 as the minimum wage for federal workers. The council’s meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and was presided by President Buhari.