‘Fake news!’ Many of the leaks from the White House are fabricated lies | Trump says

President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States media was fond of fabricating stories and making up sources.

In a series of tweets, the president said he believed the leaks coming from his administration are actually “fabricated lies.”

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” he tweeted.

He added that sources used in articles about the leaks are non-existent.

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names …. it is very possible that those sources don’t exsist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy,” he continued.

There have been series of leaks coming from sources within the White House since he was inaugurated as president.