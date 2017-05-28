Theresa May angry with U.S media over Manchester bomb leaks – Trump

Donald Trump has said UK Prime Minister, Theresa May was very angry about leaks oof information on the Manchester Arena bombing to the US media.

Trump tweeted, “British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the UK gave to US about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details!”

May had raised the issue when she met Trump at the Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The prime minister said Trump acknowledged the leaks were “unacceptable” when she challenged him about them.

The Prime Minister said the FBI had sent its assurances to Scotland Yard which has resume investigations.

May had said: “Yes, I did raise the issue of leaks of information that have been shared by the police with the FBI with President Trump. He has made clear that that was unacceptable.”

