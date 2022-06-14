Femi Adesina calls out Bishop Oyedepo without facing the real concerns

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media, has attacked the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo for describing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the most corrupt in Nigeria’s history.

Oyedepo had, during a recent programme in his church, lamented the level of suffering in the country, saying corruption is the ultimate cause.

He had said the ₦80 billion allegedly stolen by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, would be enough to meet the demands of the striking university lecturers, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“Everything causing heaviness to people is attached to vengeance. Many children are out of school, there is nothing to pay to get them back to school. We saw some folks in Covenant University that we had to help out to graduate. First-class students can’t get ₦30,000 to pay under this wicked, selfish, self-centred government,” Oyedepo said.

“What a fight against corruption? You were all deceived. You can’t be in corruption and be fighting corruption. The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria.



“You heard of the Auditor General… ₦80 billion. All they need to get the university up and running is less than the ₦80 billion but they are not interested because their children are not there.



“Thank you, Jesus, God has a reason, the light shall be liberated. The nation shall be recused in the name of Jesus.”

Reacting in a tweet on Tuesday, Adesina claimed Oyedepo didn’t get his facts right as he has been blinded by hatred for Buhari.



“The bishop at Ota can’t even get his facts right. Blinded by hatred for PMB, he says Auditor General stole ₦80bn. Pity! He doesn’t know difference between Accountant General (only alleged) and Auditor General. Like OBJ said long ago, we should begin to ordain our own bishops,” he tweeted.

But, it is not the first time.

In April, Bishop Mathew Kukah called out the current administration for insecurity, corruption, and division along ethnic fault lines in Nigeria.

“Our individual hearts are broken. Our family dreams are broken. Homes are broken. Churches, mosques, and infrastructure are broken. Our educational system is broken. Our children’s lives and future are broken. Our politics is broken. Our economy is broken. Our energy system is broken. Our security system is broken. Our roads and rails are broken. Only corruption is alive and well,” he said.

In his response, attacked Bishop Kukah, saying he is part of the people who divided Nigeria along ethnic lines, but never mentioned how and did not address the issue Kukah raised.

Dear Adesina, the issue is corruption and not name errors. Can you focus on that instead?