The Femi Fani-Kayode interview that gave Lai Mohammed and Femi Adesina sleepless nights [WATCH]

Staunch opposition leader, Fani-Kayode, never minces words when it comes to criticising the government of the day. Mr Kayode’s political career spanned two administrations. He served in Obasanjo’s administration as the Minister of Aviation and in Jonathan’s government as the Director of Media and Publicity. These days, he enjoys stirring the hornest’s nest by consistently putting President Buhari on roast.

Fani-Kayode earlier today accused the Federal Government of threatening to shut down a TV station because of his utterances on air.

[In case you missed it]: “This government is so chicken hearted that they are afraid of their own shadow”

Here’s the big reveal: