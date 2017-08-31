The Thread: Do you want a sexy bikini body? Here’s the simple thing to do

We all like to gaze at magazine covers, showing celebrities with airbrushed faces and stunning bodies. While we may prefer to spend our time debating their supposed hospital-purchased surgical perfection, Peligrosa is here to remind you that it can all be well, organic. Afterall, she dropped 55 pounds in 6 months.

Let your mouth water at her before and after pictures:

Here is a thread on how I lost 55lbs in 6 months with NO WAIST TRAINERS, DETOX TEAS, all NATURAL🗣 : pic.twitter.com/8Geh8Pun9H — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

And learn how she did it:

This is an example of how your plate should look (this is my beautiful meal♥️) :

1/2 veggies

1/4 protein

1/4 grains pic.twitter.com/uybPkscGtw — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

And energized throughout the day. — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

Now we got nutrition out the way (which is 80% of this process) let's get into the other 20%. WORKING OUT pic.twitter.com/ijbW3g8M0B — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

Instead of doing it for 30 min you would also do some HIIT. Ex: sprint for 30 seconds as fast as you can nd cool down for 1 min. For 20 min. — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

Lemme say I do everything with FREE weights. THIS WILL GAIN YOUR STRENGTH AND WORK THAT CORE. Trust me you will thank me — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

Here's a smith machine and here are free weights. GET AWAY FROM THE SMITH pic.twitter.com/UOePQOUFJu — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

Now how much you can squat is dependent on you. Do what you can please don't hurt yourself. — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

I also deadlift..deadlifts CHANGED MY LIFE. Shout out to @bigpoppakel for teaching me!!!! — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

Here's a visual of what lifting has done for me:

1st pic I was flabby and not toned

Now: I'm. Out. Here. SO LIFT !! pic.twitter.com/iZsdETsJ3p — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

And here is my beautiful deadlift: (245 was my max it was lit now I'm at 265) pic.twitter.com/3JWOESaC5U — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

Some favorite healthy snacks :

Popcorn (all natural)

Fruits with high water like watermelons and pineapples

Nature valley bars (be careful — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

Be careful with sugar tho choose wisely)

FAVORITE CHIPS: pic.twitter.com/KvqnV6qh8x — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

Here are IG pages I learned to get proper form for lifting from :

@squat_university

@chrisduncanfitness 👈🏽especially him — Peligrosa. (@AfroLatinaGold) August 29, 2017

You’ve gotten the 411. Now go get that bikini bod.