FG asks court to repeal Nnamdi Kanu’s bail

Nigeria’s Federal Government has reportedly asked the court to revoke the bail granted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Channels Television reports.

Citing disobedience of the bail conditions granted Mr Kanu, the government also demands the arrest and detention of Mr Kanu, pending the determination of the charge against him.

The conditions are:

Mr Kanu must not hold rallies.

He must not grant interviews.

He must not be in a crowd of more than 10 people.

He must provide three sureties in the sum of N100 million each.

One of the sureties must be a senior highly placed person of Igbo extraction such as a senator.

The second surety must be a highly respected Jewish leader since Mr. Kanu said his religion is Judaism.

The third surety must be a highly respected person who owns landed property and is resident in Abuja.

The IPOB leader must deposit his Nigerian passport.

He must also deposit his British passport with the court.

He must provide the court with reports on the progress of his health and treatment on a monthly basis.

The order for him to deposit his Nigerian and British passports also mean he cannot travel out of the country (If this is considered, it is the thirteenth condition).