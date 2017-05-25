FG declares Monday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday May 29, as public holiday for the celebration of the 2017 Democracy Day.

Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He congratulated Nigerians for witnessing another Democracy day which coincides with the second year anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by the Director Overseeing the Permanent Secretary’s Office, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Dambazau said the current administration has achieved a lot in security, tackling corruption, and improvement in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

The minister said, “No doubt, the nation is closer to getting out of recession, particularly with the recently launched Economic Recovery and Growth Plan which seeks to revitalize the nation’s economy soonest.

“With the recently signed Executive Orders on Ease of Doing Business, we have opened our doors wider for both domestic and foreign investors.”

He wished all Nigerians a happy Democracy Day celebration.