FG, states to set up special courts for hate speech, others

The Federal and State governments have agreed on special courts for promoters of hate speeches as well as terrorists and kidnappers.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande in a statement on Sunday said the decision was reached at a one-day National Security Retreat organised by the National Economic Council on Thursday.

He said, “NEC members urged prompt action in the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of terrorist acts, kidnappings and purveyors of hate speeches.

“To facilitate this, the designation of special courts was also advocated and the consensus was that the judiciary and executive arms of the Federal and state governments will be working together to establish such courts.

“The Federal Government will also be helping states to develop a template on how such special courts would be established and managed.”

He however said it was noted that while the idea of state police required constitutional amendments, the Community Policing Model must be enforced now.

“We must enforce a model that democratises security in such a way as to include everyone in the process of protecting themselves, securing their own lives and the lives of people in their community.

“The simple advantage of the arrangement is that it would involve the ordinary citizen in ensuring his security and that of his community.

“It must involve all local leaders, all structures of civil society. And on every street, the police ought to have one or two persons who can contact the police at short notice,” Akande quoted Osinbajo as saying at the retreat held behind closed doors.