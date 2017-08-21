ASUU leaders meet on Monday over FG’s offers

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will meet on Monday to discuss offers made by the Federal Government during their meeting last week.

It was gathered that the union members will meet at their zones to determine whether to accept the offer or not.

The Story so far:

The union had embarked on strike over refusal of the government to fulfil an agreement made in a Memorandum of Understanding in 2009.

They had also claimed that the FG has refused to pay salaries regularly, as well as pensions.

The Federal Government and the union had held meeting to resolve the issues and ensure that lecturers return to the classrooms.

The Federal Government admitted that it has failed to fulfil its promise.

What the FG reportedly offered:

Payment of N23bn and a monthly payment of N1.5bn pending the outcome of the forensic audit being carried out by the Ministry of Finance.

Rejection of the union’s demand for exemption of universities from the Treasury Single Account.

The report:

Chairman of UNIAbuja chapter of ASUU, Dr. Ben Ugheoke, confirmed that the union will hold a meeting.

He said the decision made at the zones will be communicated to the Federal council.

“After the zonal meetings on Monday, the outcomes of the meetings would go through another process before a final decision is taken, it is a tortuous process,” Ugheoke explained.

Recall that a former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili had recently said the demands of the Union were unrealistic.