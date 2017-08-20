Using the current economic situation as yardstick, a former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, in an interview with NAN in Ibadan, says the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are unrealistic.

On August 14, embarked on an indefinite strike to press home its demands for the implementation of an agreement signed between it and the federal government on condition of service.

ASUU is also asking for increased funding of university, autonomy of the institution and academic freedom.

Key excerpts:

“Investment in education is crucial”

However, reforms should be done in order to ensure productivity and not mere waste of funds.

A desire must be founded on reality.

Ezekwesili urged both the federal government and ASUU to return to the negotiating table and work on the basis of analysis and evidence to find lasting solution to the dispute.

[Read Also: Ezekwesili explains why ASUU’s demands are unrealistic]