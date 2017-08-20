NANS welcomes Buhari, asks for active inclusion of youth in decision making

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in a statement by its President, Chinonso Obasi, on Sunday in Abuja, said students stood with President Buhari even in prayers.

Mr Obasi said would God grant Buhari more wisdom, understanding and energy to enable him provide the necessary leadership needed to move the nation forward.

“As Mr President settles down, I will, in the spirit of comradeship and solidarity, mobilise the leadership of Nigerian students to pay a special welcome back solidarity visit to him.

“We will intimate him of certain developments in the nation’s educational sector and other issues of critical national importance.

“We urge the President to use the opportunity of his return to quickly introduce a new sense of vigour into his administration by re-positioning his cabinet for effectiveness and efficiency.

“There is need to bring on board, cerebral, competent, vibrant, contemporary and dynamic young people to stimulate the administration and revive the ailing economy,’’ he said.

He appealed to Buhari to use his broadcast, scheduled for Aug. 21, to address the indefinite strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) so that students could return to school soon.

He also called for the inclusion of students and youth in decision-making process, to enable them actively participate in such process and contribute to national development.