Kogi govt declares Monday public holiday to pray for President Buhari

The Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, has declared Monday, August 21 as public holiday and Thanksgiving day to commemorate the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in the UK, Daily Trust reports.

He said the gesture was in line with the support of the Kogi people for “the renaissance of our nation by Mr. President”.

“We urge Kogites to also use the occasion of the Public Holiday to pray for Mr. President as he resumes his responsibilities of repositioning Nigeria,” the statement said.