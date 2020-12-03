FG threatens to sanction Discos selling meters, Assistant Commissioner of Police axed to death in Calabar | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Assistant commissioner of police axed to death in Calabar

An Assistant Commissioner of Police serving in No. 73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno State, ACP Egbe Eko Edum, has been killed by unidentified assailants in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The slain officer, Egbe Edum, was attacked on his way to visit his family in the early hours of Wednesday.

A police spokesperson in Calabar, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident.

“He got here at about 1a.m., the vehicle he was in got spoiled on the road, so he called his wife to pick him up. He was walking on legs when some hoodlums came out from nowhere and macheted him,” Ms Ugbo said.

FG threatens to sanction discos selling meters

The Federal Government has threatened to sanction any electricity distribution company or its representatives selling meters to Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr Ahmed Zakari, issued the warning at a stakeholders’ engagement on electricity tariff, organised by the FGN/NLC-TUC Ad-hoc Committee.

Zakari said, “We have made it clear through the regulator’s direct order as well as the intervention from the Ministry of Power that these meters are to be provided to Nigerians at no cost. If we find any disco or its representatives selling these meters or exploiting Nigerians, they will be sanctioned.”

CBN directs banks to close naira ledger dom accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks in the country to close all naira ledger accounts opened specifically for the purpose of receiving proceeds from international money transfer operator (IMTO) immediately.

In a statement released on Wednesday, signed by Bello Hassan, director banking supervision of the CBN, and O.S. Nnaji, director trade and exchange of the CBN, CBN said IMTO beneficiaries/recipients are to receive their proceeds in foreign currency (USD) or have it deposited in their domiciliary account in a Nigerian bank.

“It is the sole discretion of the recipients to either choose foreign currency cash or have the proceeds deposited into their domiciliary accounts in Nigeria.” the statement said.

UK Government announces point-based immigration system

The UK Government has announced the application for a skilled workers visas.

According to a statement released by the UK’s Secretary of State, Priti Patel, the new immigration system would open on January 1, 2021 and points will be ascribed to applicants for having a job offer at the appropriate skill level, knowledge of English and being paid a minimum salary. Applicants will be awarded five-year skilled worker visas, open to extension, for earning points, the statement noted.

The statement read, “The new immigration rules will ensure that businesses can recruit the most highly qualified from across the globe to drive the economy forwards and keep the UK at the frontier of innovation.

NCDC confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac December 2, 2020

The meaning of Linda ‘Ikeji’, Why Burna Boy cheated, Bobrisky for the men | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 2, 2020

Boko Haram leader claims responsibility for Zabarmari massacre, issues new warning | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Boko Haram leader claims responsibility for Zabarmari massacre, issues new warning Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram, has released a ...

Michael Isaac December 1, 2020

What it means to ‘Squirt’, Detty December on a Budget, 91 days in January | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 1, 2020

Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Zabarmari Killings: UN withdraws claim 110 died in Boko Haram attack The United Nations on Monday recanted an earlier claim that 110 farmers were ...

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

Denola Grey Vs James Brown, Arewa Twitter coming for Davido, Nigeria’s real problems | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 30, 2020

Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency, Lagos destroys 1,700 shops, shanties in Agege | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar system -Presidency An estimated 25 million Nigerians, beneficiaries from the Federal Government’s Solar ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail