Dealing with bad outcomes | The Daily Vulnerable

by Jeffrey Ejekhine

I used to hate making bad decisions, and still hate them though.

Sometimes, I think things through, and in my head, it feels like the best move until I play it out and reality shows it’s a wrong move. I think what I hated the most about making bad decisions had to do with regretting the decision.

I would always hope for good outcomes as it should be, and whenever it turns out to be a bad outcome, it would mess me up. I would feel less enthusiastic about the outcome and about life.

Then I realised the problem was I was always hoping too much for good outcomes that I wouldn’t give myself time to think about the possibilities of bad outcomes and how it would make me feel.

I started to play out every good and bad outcome to every decision I was about to make, and imagined what I would feel if they happened, so if ever the bad outcome eventually happens, I still feel bad (because you can’t fully imagine how an action would make you feel no matter how you try), but found the will to move on.

This is because I knew the bad outcome was lurking around and I was prepared to face it.

That’s how I got to deal with bad outcomes.

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac December 2, 2020

Love reveals deeper truths | The Daily Vulnerable

by Guest Contributor Have you ever felt rejected when a friend or loved one didn’t call you back, canceled plans ...

Michael Isaac December 1, 2020

Shortcomings | The Daily Vulnerable

By Guest Contributor One lesson my recent experiences have taught me is to be more patient with the shortcomings of ...

Michael Isaac November 30, 2020

Small Steps | The Daily Vulnerable

by Otonyesia Fubara-Manuel Let’s talk about that moment when you are overwhelmed with sadness and you are lonely, what do ...

Michael Isaac November 27, 2020

Everything life gives you is material | The Daily Vulnerable

One of the most powerful things I ever learnt was from Robert Greene, the author of The 48 Laws of Power, ...

Michael Isaac November 26, 2020

Gratitude is a Distraction | The Daily Vulnerable

By Nathan B. My wife and I decided we wanted to have another baby. We’d talked about it for years, ...

Michael Isaac November 25, 2020

Seek first to understand then be understood | The Daily Vulnerable

One of the most powerful lessons I ever learnt was 15 years ago from the book, 7 Habits of Highly Effective ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail