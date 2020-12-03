Dealing with bad outcomes | The Daily Vulnerable

by Jeffrey Ejekhine

I used to hate making bad decisions, and still hate them though.

Sometimes, I think things through, and in my head, it feels like the best move until I play it out and reality shows it’s a wrong move. I think what I hated the most about making bad decisions had to do with regretting the decision.

I would always hope for good outcomes as it should be, and whenever it turns out to be a bad outcome, it would mess me up. I would feel less enthusiastic about the outcome and about life.

Then I realised the problem was I was always hoping too much for good outcomes that I wouldn’t give myself time to think about the possibilities of bad outcomes and how it would make me feel.

I started to play out every good and bad outcome to every decision I was about to make, and imagined what I would feel if they happened, so if ever the bad outcome eventually happens, I still feel bad (because you can’t fully imagine how an action would make you feel no matter how you try), but found the will to move on.

This is because I knew the bad outcome was lurking around and I was prepared to face it.

That’s how I got to deal with bad outcomes.

