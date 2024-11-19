First Bank Launches a YouTube Channel “BluuTV” with Web Series “A Heart on the Line”

First Bank has officially launched its YouTube channel, “BluuTV”, joining Access Bank, GTCO and UBA in spotlighting the entertainment industry.

First Bank, the oldest banking company in Nigeria has chosen to delve into other aspects aside from the banking institution as it will now promote, create and publish content ranging from arts, technology, music, sports, and more.

BluuTV will launch on YouTube, announcing its upcoming web series “A Heart on the Line”, starring Tomike Adeoye, Ayoola Ayoola, Shalewa Ashafa, and Mimi Chaka.

Produced and Directed by Abimbola Craig, the series will portray the lives of Oyinda, Ella, and Saniye as they explore the harsh and exciting aspects of life together, strengthening their bonds.