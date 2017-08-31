First transgender beauty queen crowned in India (PHOTOS)

India on Sunday crowned its first ever Miss Transqueen at the maiden edition of the transgender beauty pageant.

26-year-old Nitasha Biswas was named the country’s first transgender queen.

She contested against 16 others in a hotel in the satellite city of Gurgaon, close to the Indian capital Delhi.

Biswas will represent India at the International Queen pageant in Thailand in March 2018.

Miss Transqueen India aimed to celebrate gender fluidity and enhance the profile of India’s trans community.

Participants were “winners,” in recognition of their struggle for acceptance and recognition.

Transgender people were legally accepted in India in 2014 after India’s supreme court ruled in their favor.