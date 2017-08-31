[The Alausa Blog] Lagos State is about to take disease prevention and control to another level

The Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Primary Healthcare Board in collaboration with one of the leading healthcare and community mobilisation technology companies in Nigeria, EpidAlert have designed an easy to use application that will help in the reorientation of Lagos residents on responding to disasters, – such as the last flooding situation in Lagos – disease outbreaks, warning and recovery.

The application, AlertClinic is a communication and notification system designed with algorithms around information flow and the persuasion of critical behaviours and choices. In its current phase, AlertClinic has been designed to help the Lagos State Government in its efforts to control four major diseases (that currently affect a large number of Lagosians): malaria, Lassa fever, diarrheal Diseases and Polio.

It works such that people in communities will be able to immediately notify public health officials about “notifiable” diseases plaguing their communities while the public health officials then immediately get to work of neutralizing these threats or outbreaks. According to founder/CEO at EpidAlert, Dr. Lawal Bakare, AlertClinic is a communication and notification system designed with algorithms around information flow and the persuasion of critical behaviours and choices.

EpidAlert has already done immense work in the area of community sensitisation to disaster response and control in Lagos and beyond. They have helped to break down the WHO plan to use technology to foster universal health coverage in Africa. More recently, EpidAlert completed a 13-week #StayAlert run which ended with a detailed report on how to keep safe after the horrible Lagos flooding.

The application is set to be launched today in Yaba area of Lagos Mainland Local Government where the application will be test run on and offline in this roll out phase.