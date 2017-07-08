Five killed as container falls on commercial bus in Lagos (PHOTOS)

Five passengers have been killed after a cargo truck fell on a fully loaded commercial bus in the Ojota area of Lagos state on Saturday morning.

Three passengers have been rescued with Lagos State Emergency Management Agency officials on ground as rescue operations continue.

Other agencies at the scene are the Nigeria Police Force led by the Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni , Commander RRS Tunji Disu, LASTMA, LASAMBUS and Lagos state fire service, FRSC and NSCDC.

See photos below: