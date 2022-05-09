Folabi Nuel partners Make Music Lagos to host songwriting camp

Nigerian Singer, songwriter, and worship minister, Afolabi Emmanuel (popularly known as Folabi Nuel) has announced the second edition of his annual songwriting camp.

The Songwriting Camp, which kicked off in June 2021, is the offshoot of Folabi’s passion to contribute to the creative community he’s a part of, and a growing gap for better songwriting and more refined songwriting skills in the music industry that he had noticed. “Songwriters don’t necessarily have to be singers or recording artists, and we needed to expose them to the numerous opportunities to collaborate with musicians and singers,” the singer with 4 albums to his credit said.

In the maiden edition of the camp, participants learnt from top songwriters in the music industry, engaged in practical sessions, and connected with fellow songwriters. The maiden edition featured learning sessions with veteran songwriters like TY Bello, Nosa, and Olumide Iyun, as well as group songwriting projects, some of which were performed at the Make Music Lagos Pop Worship Concert. All of it was intentionally curated towards the overarching goal. “My goal for the Songwriting Camp,” Folabi Nuel said, “is to build a stronger community of songwriters in Nigeria, and positively engage culture using music as a penetrative tool.”

Folabi Nuel

That ambitious dream, however, only came to fruition (and is returning for a second edition) because of a partnership with Make Music Lagos and Showgear Records. Make Music Lagos is the Lagos edition of the global celebration of music, Make Music Day, that holds annually in June.

“Make Music has been an integral part of our songwriting camps. We have been able to leverage on resources such as funding, studio spaces, and even access to facilitators,” Folabi Nuel adds. “Make Music is a global event, and our partnership with Make Music Lagos makes our songwriting camp a global one.”

Kenneth Akinfolurin, member of the organizing team and Head of Partnership and Collaboration at Make Music Lagos, added that the songwriting camp aligns with their goal of, and passion for, music education in the creative and arts scene in Nigeria. “The more you enlighten and empower artistes and musicians with the skills to be better at their craft, the better for them and the industry in general,” he said.

He added that the Nigerian creative industry is populated with too many talented people who need support, the opportunity to hone their skills, access to funding, and a community with other young talented people like them, and he is convinced the songwriting camp taps into that.

Isi, a participant of the maiden edition of the Songwriting camp, said, about her experience, that it was amazing. “I got to learn from some of the very best songwriters, and I got to practice some of the things we learnt almost immediately,” she added.

The songwriting camp returns for another edition in June 2022, and the organising team plans to provide an experience that exceeds the first.

According to Folabi Nuel, the next edition will, hopefully, be able to connect more songwriters from the camp with recording artists for potential collaborations and increase the number of facilitators and partnerships with established music academies.