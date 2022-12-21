For the holiday season, Simi drops “Christmas Sometin”

Singer Simi has released the music video for her latest single “Christmas Sometin.”

In the spirit of the holidays, the singer dropped the video for “Christmas Sometin” on Wednesday.

The song clocks in at about four minutes, and its message is simple: spend time with loved ones this holiday season.

She also emphasizes the need of putting aside worries and focusing on enjoyment at this time.

When the video begins, the singer is in a white room decked out with holiday decorations.

The scene then shifts to Simi and her pals drinking in their Christmas pajamas.

Born Simisola Kosoko, Simi broke into the limelight with her single ‘Tiff’ in 2014.

The 34-year-old has since established herself as a top songwriter and singer in the Nigerian music industry.

Her 2017 eponymous album ‘Simisola’ won the ‘Album of the Year’ at The Headies.

In July, she became the first Nigerian female artiste to hit 100m streams on Boomplay.

Simi served as a judge in the 7th season of Nigerian idol, 2022.

She got married to Adekunle Gold, a fellow singer, in 2019.

Their union is blessed with a child.

Simi is known to be very vocal about the interests and struggles of female musicians in Nigeria.