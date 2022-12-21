Singer Harrysong welcomes second daughter

Harrison Okiri, aka Harrysong, has had his second daughter.

The proud new dad made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a photo of his fingers interlaced with the newborn’s.

The birth of his daughter, whom he called Purity, was announced on a Wednesday at 3 in the morning.

The singer wrote, “Another very big congratulation? Yes! You’re in order because now the Christmas is complete. Welcome my second daughter to my beautifully blessed world 3 am today … and she will called PURITY.”

Harrysong had in June 2022 revealed that his wife was expecting their second child, just six months after he welcomed their first daughter, Daviva, on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

He married his wife on March 27, 2021.

The singer had announced the birth of a set of twins named Perez(boy) and Tare(girl), back in 2017 with his then-girlfriend, based in Abuja.

However, on Saturday, January 1, 2022, Harrysong denied fathering the twins and insisted that Daviva was his first child.