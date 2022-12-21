I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply – Yul Edochie publicly apologises to first wife for extramarital affair

Actor Yul Edochie of Nigeria has publicly apologized to his first wife, May, for having an extramarital affair.

Unfortunately for May, Yul broke the news in April that he and his mistress, Judy Austin, were expecting their first child.

Furthermore, the actor introduced Judy as his new wife.

Read also: God directed me to Polygamy – Yul Edochie

The actor begged his first wife’s forgiveness in a heartfelt Instagram message published on Wednesday.

In the Instagram post, he said that his choice to wed a second wife “deeply hurt” May.

Aside from that, the movie star gave his first wife assurances that no one was attempting to replace her.

“To my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie, I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologised to you countless times. I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone,” he wrote.

“You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I. But I guess life happens, you already know the whole story. I didn’t do it to disrespect you. I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I don’t love you anymore, no.

“I have always loved you and always will. I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father. I supported all your hustle from day one. I have been an exceptional father to our children till date making sure they lack nothing.

“Always there for everyone. Out of 100, I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn’t the best. Nobody is perfect, I’m not, you’re not. Nobody is, except God.

“I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologised to you countless times sincerely from my heart. I’m sorry, I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwamyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 21, 2022

Singer Harrysong welcomes second daughter

Harrison Okiri, aka Harrysong, has had his second daughter. The proud new dad made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, ...

YNaija December 20, 2022

Tobi Amusan ranked fifth-best female athlete in 2022

Tobi Amusan, a Nigerian who holds the world record in the 100-meter hurdles, is recognized as the year 2022’s fifth ...

YNaija December 20, 2022

Nancy Isime gifts her parents a 6-bedroom apartment

Award-winning Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has moved her parents into a lavish mansion she built for them. On the occasion of ...

YNaija December 19, 2022

God directed me to Polygamy – Yul Edochie

Actor Yul Edochie claims that he and his family have benefited from polygamy. Defining polygamy as his “destiny,” Edochie wrote ...

YNaija December 17, 2022

One of the four persons hospitalized following Asake’s show in Brixton passes away

A woman has died from injuries sustained in a crush during a concert at London’s Brixton O2 Academy, where a ...

YNaija December 17, 2022

I feel guilty for not spending enough time with all my 11 kids – Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon has stated he feels “guilt” for not being able to spend enough time with his large family. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail