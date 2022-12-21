I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply – Yul Edochie publicly apologises to first wife for extramarital affair

Actor Yul Edochie of Nigeria has publicly apologized to his first wife, May, for having an extramarital affair.

Unfortunately for May, Yul broke the news in April that he and his mistress, Judy Austin, were expecting their first child.

Furthermore, the actor introduced Judy as his new wife.

The actor begged his first wife’s forgiveness in a heartfelt Instagram message published on Wednesday.

In the Instagram post, he said that his choice to wed a second wife “deeply hurt” May.

Aside from that, the movie star gave his first wife assurances that no one was attempting to replace her.

“To my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie, I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologised to you countless times. I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone,” he wrote.

“You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I. But I guess life happens, you already know the whole story. I didn’t do it to disrespect you. I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I don’t love you anymore, no.

“I have always loved you and always will. I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father. I supported all your hustle from day one. I have been an exceptional father to our children till date making sure they lack nothing.

“Always there for everyone. Out of 100, I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn’t the best. Nobody is perfect, I’m not, you’re not. Nobody is, except God.

“I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologised to you countless times sincerely from my heart. I’m sorry, I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwamyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily.”