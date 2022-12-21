5 women in Lagos and Abuja talk about their experiences when they got flowers

As Nigerians get more modernized, bouquets of fresh flowers are increasingly being seen on social media and everywhere else as a popular gift for ladies, not just from their male admirers but also from their friends and loved ones, as it is a convenient way to express their feelings and convey unwavering love.

While the stereotype remains amongst many Nigerians even in the cosmopolitan cities of Lagos and Abuja, that Nigerian ladies don’t appreciate when people send flowers to them, having a romantic bouquet of flowers delivered to a Nigerian lady is now increasingly regarded as a great way to celebrate a lady.

Some popular flowers that are sent to ladies include red roses and other colours, chrysanthemums, million stars and more which are used for different occasions such as birthday flowers, anniversary flowers, and of course, Valentine flowers.

We asked 5 Nigerian women in Lagos and Abuja about their first flower experience and here’s what they had to say.

Christabel, 27 LAGOS

Having never had a proper Valentine’s celebration before, I was completely surprised when my boyfriend sent me a Valentine’s package from Regal Flowers that came with a box of chocolates and bouquet of flowers.

Damn, I cried like a little girl! It was one of the best days of my life.

Labake (Big Mummy), 63 ABUJA

My children got me my first set of flowers on Mother’s Day last year.

They gathered around me, sang for me, and handed me a bouquet of different types of flowers with a note each from all 5 of them at my son’s house in Wuse 2 Abuja.

I was so touched that I struggled to hold the joyful tears back but I lost that battle.

I felt more loved and cherished than I have in a very long while because I had never received a fresh flowers before.

I pray God blesses them and wraps His arm of protection around them for me.

Hamdalat, 26 ABUJA

I guess I’m lucky. I had a man present me with a bouquet of red roses while we were on our second date at Kapadoccia Abuja.

I took a while to process it because he made my heart melt!

I had never been given a flower before, He didn’t have to do much more before I agreed to date him.

Monica, 30 LAGOS

I got fresh flowers last month at my office in Ikeja, Lagos. They were from my best friend; she went the extra mile to ensure they came in yellow roses with millions stars, yellow is actually my favorite color.

I ended up tearing up a bit because I was just so happy. Cuteness overload.

Uloma 28 ABUJA

I read somewhere online that most men receive their first set of flowers at their funerals, and it struck me as being very true. I decided that wasn’t going to be the case for the men in my life, my husband and my father.

I got my father his first flowers at 57, it was white roses mixed with lilies, I sent them weekly with funny notes and gifts to his place in Maitama, Abuja.

2 months into my ritual, I forgot to send the flowers, my elder sister texted me to say my father called her and mentioned that he hadn’t received his flowers. Turns out it became our little ritual.

So I don’t forget, I started buying multiple orders in advance from Floralhub.com.ng, a top flower shop in Lagos and Abuja, so I never get too busy to put a smile on my men’s faces.

Giving a Fresh flower bouquet is a beautiful way to express one’s emotion, be it love, joy, affection, gratitude, sympathy, romance, or apologies.

However, receiving flowers especially when it is unexpected would hence paint one’s life with the bright shades of love.

Let’s hear from you too. Feel free to drop your own experiences in the comments section.