Former Manchester United player, Ryan Giggs, charged with headbutting former girlfriend

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault for headbutting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

The Manchester United great, according to Ms. Greville, aggressively headbutted her in the face, causing her to bleed.

The trial for the case started on Monday in Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

After being challenged by his ex-girlfriend about his repeated infidelity, Ryan Giggs grabbed her by the shoulders and headbutted her.

Kate Greville, a PR executive, claimed that before the alleged assault in November 2020, she had discovered that he had “full-on relationships” with eight different women while they were dating.

She claimed that she made the decision to leave him after finding communications “going back years” on the former Manchester United footballer’s iPad.

Ms. Greville stated she had surreptitiously applied for a flat and intended to “escape” from Giggs’ house in Worsley, Greater Manchester, where she had stayed since the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, while giving testimony before Manchester Crown Court from behind a curtain.

On November 1, she went to Manchester’s Stock Exchange Hotel with 48-year-old Giggs, which is a joint property of the defendant and fellow ex-football player Gary Neville.

But she said that after telling Giggs about a man who had previously asked her out for a drink, there was a fight over supper at the restaurant.

She told the court: “I said to this guy, ‘I can’t believe you have asked me out. You have a girlfriend’.”

Asked how Giggs responded, she said: “It was, ‘Why didn’t you say you had a boyfriend?’ He was angry. He kept having a go at me. He wanted me to agree with him. I was not prepared to do that. I stood up for myself.”

They had intended to spend the night in their hotel, and according to her, he “stormed out” and up to their room.

The 36-year-old Ms. Greville claimed that she lingered at the table and felt “a little uncomfortable” before going up to the hotel room.

She said: “He had packed up all of my things and said he wanted me to get out.

“He was basically saying he was finishing with me and he didn’t want anything more to do with me.

“I knew everything that he had done.

“I had the proof for the first time ever because he had always managed to convince me the whole thing was in my head and I was going crazy.

“I showed him some of the messages I had seen.

“I had taken screenshots, there was a lot.

“He said what I was saying was not true.

“I said ‘it’s there, you can’t deny it anymore’.

“Then he got in my face and screamed and told me to get out.

“He was very drunk and very angry.”

She said she collected her belongings and called for an Uber to Giggs’ address where her sister, Emma, was looking after their golden retriever puppy Mac.

Ms. Greville said she phoned her and asked her to “get my stuff and the dog” into her car.

She returned and was upstairs packing before 10 to 15 minutes later she saw lights outside as Giggs arrived and started unloading her belongings in bin bags from her car at the front of the house, she said.

The pair then grappled over Ms. Greville’s phone in the hallway of the house and inside an adjacent utility room, the court heard.

Ms Greville continued: “He pushed me backwards, I ended up being on my back in the utility room.

“I was on my back on the floor with my phone in my hand.

“Ryan was on top of me.

“He’s pinning me down on the floor and trying to reach for the phone in my hand.

“I was trying to do everything I could to get him off me. I was shouting my sister for help, ‘Get him off me.”‘

Ms. Greville said Emma grabbed Giggs by the waist to pull him off but he pushed his arm back to try to get her off him and it is claimed he had hit her in the jaw.

Giggs managed to grab Ms. Greville’s phone, pushing her head into the floor as he got off her, she said.

Ms. Greville said Giggs told her he had called the police and was going to tell the officers Ms Greville had attacked him and was a “psycho”.

Ms. Greville said: “I said ‘I’m glad the police are coming because you attacked me and I will tell them what happened’.

“That’s when he came towards me and headbutted me in my face.

“He just came at me, grabbed me by my shoulders and headbutted me in my face.

“I said, ‘I can’t believe you have just done that. I was in shock. I fell backwards, my lip instantly swelled so I put my hands to my mouth. I could taste the blood.

“I was just in shock.

“All the other times he had hurt me, this was different. This was with real intent. He really wanted to hurt me.”

Ms. Greville said Giggs then said to her: “You need to think about this, Kate.

“This will ruin me and it will ruin you.

“Think about my job, think about my career, think about my kids.

“And I said, ‘Well, you shouldn’t have done it, then’.”

Police attended and Giggs was arrested.

Giggs denies attacking Ms. Greville, causing her actual bodily damage, and common assault on her younger sister between August 2017 and November 2020. He also denies employing controlling and coercive behavior on her.

On Wednesday, Ms. Greville will offer more testimony.