FOX news former CEO dies at 77

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Media guru Roger Ailes, who resigned from his positions as chairman and CEO of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network amid sexual harassment allegations last year, has died, aged 77.

Ailes founded Fox News and helped shape the modern cable news form in the process. Before that, he worked as a producer and also worked in politics as a consultant.

In a statement, his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, said, “I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning surrounded by his beautiful family. Roger was my best friend, the most wonderful loving husband and father to our son Zachary, He was a loyal friend to so many. Roger was a patriot, grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise-and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions.”

No cause of death was given.