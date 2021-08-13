Freed Commissioner says his kidnap was a set-up that left gunmen in tears, UN Human Rights Council opposes Ghana’s anti-gay bill | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Freed Niger State Commissioner says his kidnap was a set-up that left gunmen in tears

Niger State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Idris, says his abduction by gunmen on the night of Sunday, August 8, 2021 was a setup.

Idris was freed at about 9:30pm on Thursday. His kidnappers dropped him at a spot outside Suleja town. – Pulse reports.

UN Human Rights Council opposes Ghana’s anti-gay bill

In Ghana, a highly religious country that claims to be exemplary in Africa in its respect for human rights, a handful of opposition MPs are putting the president in a difficult position by promoting a law restricting the rights of sexual minorities. – AfricaNews reports.

US sending envoy to urge end to Ethiopia fighting

The United States is sending a special envoy to Ethiopia to urge warring parties to bring an end to the fighting in the northern region of Tigray that has spread to other areas. – BBC reports.

Algeria arrests 22 suspected arsonists over deadly blazes

Algeria has arrested 22 people suspected of being behind the most devastating wildfires in the country’s history that killed 69 people. – Aljazeera reports.


Egypt army says 13 jihadists killed in Sinai

Egyptian forces have killed 13 Islamist militants during clashes in the restive Sinai Peninsula, the army said. – The Guardian reports.

