BBNaija6: Pere may have bitten off the hand that fed him

Since the whole wild card debacle during the second week of Big Brother Naija, Season 6 premiered, the hard feelings between White Money and Pere have been undeniable.

Granted, both Housemates have done a splendid job in keeping their feelings under wrap, and remaining civil towards each other, it doesn’t change the fact that there is no love lost between these two.

For White Money, it’s the fact that Pere was one of the wild cards coupled with the fact that he himself has sensed some dislike coming from Pere, that is making him weary of Pere. For Pere, the contrast in their personalities makes it hard warming up to White Money.

White Money is a jovial, sarcastic, care-free and brutally honest person, while Pere, seems more stern, straight forward, careful and calculated. So, when these different personalities clash, it becomes a matter of disliking what you can’t comprehend.

Pere has made it abundantly clear how he feels about White Money, once referring to him as fake; during his dairy session with Big Brother. He has on several occasions also told some of the housemates how pretentious he thinks White Money is. So, it came as no surprise that once he won the Head of House, he thought of a way to get at White Money.

Pere, being a clever person, thought to take the one thing White Money really enjoys doing in the house – cooking away from him. Up until he became ‘Head of House,’ no one, not even him had, had a problem with White Money’s cooking. For some reason however, the moment he had the power to delegate kitchen duties, he decided it was best that other people handled the cooking, and White Money be relieved of his kitchen duties.

Fast forward to a few days later, and Pere is beginning to realise the mistake he had made. The Housemates are up by 2am eating, food rations have gone down, and tension is brewing about the food. Some of the Housemates have even come up to him to discuss how the cooking this week has been a problem.

Also, some of the Housemates are done reasoning with Pere and have gone to White Money personally to beg him to resume cooking – Angel in particular. Today, she personally asked White Money to continue with his cooking, to which he replied; “Until there is a new Head of House.”

The drama between Pere and White Money is particularly interesting, considering especially that they are oddly respectful to one another. There has been no bickering amongst them, no name calling, yelling, fighting or pulling of hair between the both of them. It has just been a game of who can get on the other’s nerves the more, and judging by how much Pere can’t seem to stop talking about White Money, it seems that White Money is clearly ahead in that game.