SayRahChips, the Queen of Dance, is invading Naija and we’re excited!

Sarah Olaniran, better known as ‘SayRahChips’ is an extraordinary dancer, choreographer and fitness coach who has taken the international web by storm with her multifaceted dance videos and signature looks. She has become a force to reckon with on the Afro-dance scene with over a decade of experience to her name across many prestigious platforms.

SayRahChips is a graduate of a 4-year Dance degree from Columbia College in Chicago, America, where she currently lives, and has a certification from (SPAN – Society for the Performing Arts of Nigeria) studying Latin, Ballroom, Ballet, Nigerian traditional dance, Jazz, HipHop, Salsa and Contemporary dance. Modern dance, Ballet en pointe, improv, and Traditional West African dance were all added to her dance skills while studying in Chicago.

“Dream so big it scares you, and then do everything that’s in your power to achieve that dream.”- Sarah ‘SayRahChips’ Olaniran says.

SayRahChips is a certified daughter of the soil who hails from the western part of Nigeria, where she got her elementary education and even started her journey in dance under the tutelage of the veteran dancer Kaffy. She recently launched her own multi-dimensional business empire which covers beauty, fitness, and swimwear called RahNation LLC which now has over 10,000 followers and counting.

When ‘SayRah’, as she’s fondly called by her over 450,000 adoring fans, isn’t dancing, teaching, or touring the world with stars like Wizkid, Chris Brown, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi and the likes, she’s whipping up a feast in the kitchen, engaged in some TV shows or being a creative director.

She is also quite passionate about gender and sexual-base complexes around the world and says, “I believe in equality amongst all humans, no matter their race, gender, or sexual preference.”

Sarah ‘SayRahChips’ Olaniran, The Dancer, will set Lagos and Abuja on fire with her #RahDanceInvasion dance classes on August 21 and 22.

Class details:

Lagos

Date: Saturday August 21, 2021 Time: 1:00 pm Location: Skyfit, 3 Lekki-Epe express way, Oriental Hotel Lagos. Advance fee: N5,000 At the door: N6,500

Abuja

Date: Sunday, August 22, 2021 Time: 3:00 – 6:00 pm Location: Bodyline Studio Wuse2 (opposite city park), Abuja.

Advance fee: N5,000 At the door: N6,500

For tickets and enquires reach out to @enoyong on Instagram.

“I can’t wait to connect with the people who’ve been supporting me unconditionally over the internet without really knowing me and of course to launch two amazing dance class projects in Lagos on August 21 and August 22 in Abuja. It’s going to be sensational.”

We can't wait to see what else she has in store as the streets are whispering of certain collaborations to arise with her arrival.

For media and press inquiries, please contact: [email protected]