BBNaija: White Money gives reasons why he can never fall in love with Maria

During the first week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 6; there was so much talk about the relationship between White Money and Maria. Most fans hoped that the relationship between the two would blossom into a romantic one, but after a while it became clear that these two just have a good friendship going on and nothing more.

In fact, at one point, it almost felt like they both were going out of their way to upset each other. Maria during her first nomination, put White Money up for possible eviction. Not long after that, White Money became distant with Maria, which she noticed. Very recently, the kitchen debacle [read story here] came up. Maria was on Pere’s ‘side;’ debating that White Money should drop kitchen duties, even though he stated on multiple occasions that he cooks because he enjoys it, rather than a strategy to win the show.

The relationship between Maria and White Money has been a truly complex one – a one-day on and one-day off kind of friendship. Today in the dinning room, while the Housemates awaited the live eviction show, White Money disclosed why he has shut himself away from Maria.

White Money told Maria and Boma, who was at dinner table with them that it’s not advisable for any guy in the house to go for Maria. He alluded to the fact that she is a great method actor, making it difficult to predict her. He also mentioned that reading her will be easy for him, because he has the gift of being able to analyze people even though they don’t say anything or are pretending.

White Money also admitted that during the first week of the show, he was clingy to her but immediately saw how that may hurt his game; prompting him to draw away. He noted that he could open up to her outside the house and if she rejects him, it will be fine with him. But that, if he opens up to her in the house and she rejects him, it would be too much of a blow for him to recover from. Like he stated; “I can’t toast you here because if you say no, I go get high bp.”

His whole point was that he is a sensitive guy who can’t handle rejection very well. He acknowledged that Maria is really beautiful and the competition for her will be too fierce. He’s not sure he wants to deal with that.

He concluded by mentioning that for a girl like Maria, she has to be the one to show emotions, so that the guy can sense her feelings and take it up from there.