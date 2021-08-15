#BBNaija: Fans in shock over their own decision, as Arin takes a bow from the house

It’s that time of the week again where housemates and fans of the show bid farewell to one of the contestants. Like every other eviction Sunday; this one was not particularly easy to deal with – dependent on where you stand though.

For the housemates, the difficulty in dealing with the eviction of a fellow housemate still stands, irrespective of who he/she is. For starters, it is a reminder that #BBNaija is a game show which employs a ‘survival of the fittest’ model, or if you may, ‘survival of the favorites.’ Secondly, some of them do feel some form of emotional blow as their pal leaves, one they’ve been comfortable enough to share their feelings with.

For a fan however, reaction to evictions are dependent on who is ‘axed.’ Unlike the housemates, the fans rarely get carried away and at each point of the show they are fully aware that it is a competition. So, when a housemate who is not their favorite, especially who they consider boring [or don’t like] is evicted, it’s all-round jubilations. Expectedly also, when their favourite housemate is evicted, it turns out to be a sad event.

Tonight, Arin and Princess were evicted, and it goes without saying that the fans were not too torn up about it. Arin despite being a sweet lady according to the testimony of many, has not been particularly loved by social media. For Princess, there have been huge doubts about her existence in the house – slow to create an identity for herself; making it hard for fans to root for her ultimately.

Interestingly, fans seem to be torn about Arin’s exit. The same fans who didn’t mind slandering her for gossiping or putting rings over her body, have come back to highlight how unfair they were to her.

Tonight’s eviction followed the line of our prediction [read story here] as two of three housemates largely classified as least loved; among the nominees left.

All the best to Arin and Princess as they leverage on their new found fame hopefully.

