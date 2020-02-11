From fashion to podcast and comedy – These are YNaija’s Top 10 Influencers for February

The influencer economy in Nigeria is expanding – more people are realising that they can leverage on their internet following and fill in the space between brands and consumers. Twitter and Instagram are arguably hold a promising talent pool of influencers rejigging the rules internet marketing and the ones cultivating influencer-worthy platforms. This month, here’s how we rank them:

10. Sandra Ezekwesili

Sandra Ezekwesili is a radio Presenter, public speaker and compere. She currently hosts the drive time radio show Hard Facts on Nigeria Info 99.3FM in Lagos, Nigeria where she discusses topical governance issues. Noteworthy is how she uploads snippets of the show on Twitter, to elicit reactions from her followers. Sandra is also a fierce advocate for transparent governance, consent education in Nigeria lending her voice against sexual harassment.

9. Kelechi Mgbemena

Jackie Aina as an in-demand beauty content creator has established a churn of influencers in the cosmetic industry. Kelechi Mgbemena fall in those ranks. Her video on how to style short kinky hair, in collaboration with Natural Girl Wigs, is so well-executed and she recently just released a tutorial on how to film beauty videos for Instagram.

8. Ogbeni Dipo

Currently, no one on Nigerian Twitter does fine-tuning and writing CVs as a service better than Ogbeni Dipo, who understands the corporate metrics around employability. His niche is in education and international graduate studies, and while the education system in the country continues to languish in decay, Dipo’s exploding online currency lies at the mass desire by Nigerians to opt for international education. Every now and then, he uses his platform to give visibility to SMEs and businesses.

7. Fisayo Soyombo

Fisayo Soyombo’s fearlessness in unearthing the corruption and malfeasance that has plagued our national life has been a hallmark of his brand of investigative journalism. From the Yaba Left to the politics of the Ikoyi prison, Soyombo literally puts his life on the line. As such, has garnered a cult following on social media.

6. Jennifer Oseh

Stylist, creative director and fashion influencer Jennifer Oseh better known with the moniker The Lady Vhodka has since been on top of her style game. Flared pants, prints, chic bags and bold colours. But she’s popped back on our radar with her wide-brimmed hat, a style staple of hers. Her Instagram is a brimming with style inspiration. Take a dive.

5. Toolz Oniru-Demuren and Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Toolz and Gbemi are back with their no-holds-barred podcast OffAir for season 2, a reincarnation of their popular radio handover show on the Beat 99.9FM. Both women are top-tier radio personalities redefining podcast culture with their show, rendering opinions on topical issues and gossips.

Tacha Akide

Big Brother Naija alum Tacha always stays winning, maintaining cultural omnipresence that she easily pops up on your social media. Shortly after ending ties with her previous overzealous manager Teebillz, we waited to hear the next move from her. Only recently, Tacha announced that she was launching her own reality series Keeping Up With Tacha, and with her legion of fans, we know the show will get all the sport it needs.

3. Onyii Azode

Onyiibekeh, as you would find her on Instagram, is one of the fast-rising fashion influencers disrupting the fashion space today. Her breezy looks signals a quirky kind of feminine independence, and how she’s become so adroitly masterful with social media is truly remarkable. She’s the one to watch.

2. Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa’s place in the influencer firmament has since been established and, through her self-expression with fashion, her beauty brands and juggling as a media personality, she’s giving the young influencer kids a run for their money.

1. Taomaa

Since becoming a new player in the comedy industry last year, Taomaa has been aggressively omnipresent and prolific. You must have seen a comic skit of hers on your social media feed, even if you don’t follow her, which goes to show her incredible work rate. Allegedly, she charges a million for sponsored content, which seamlessly blends into her comedy enough for you not to suspect it’s advertising. We can’t wait till see her maintain this consistency in 2020.