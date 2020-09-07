From getting raped at age 10 to becoming an award-winning filmmaker || Ifan Michael shares his powerful story on #WithChude

Abandoned by his parents. Growing up in a brothel and getting raped at the age of 10. Award-winning filmmaker, Ifan Ifeanyi Michael recounts his troubled childhood and his journey to stardom on this week’s episode of #WithChude.

Speaking about what kept him going during the difficult years, Ifan said, “I knew I was a star; I knew I had something in me that was different from what everyone else had. I knew I was talented and that’s what kept me going.”

He learnt very early on to make the best of the opportunities he came by. Channelling everything that happened to him into being better.

When asked about getting justice, Ifan said, “Anywhere this person is, I am sure he will never forget this face. Hearing me say these things should give them the wisdom to adjust if they’re still living that same life. But for me, I have moved on. I’ve been able to chase a better career for myself, and to build a life.”

By telling his story, Ifan hopes to inspire others who have gone through a similar experience to find the strength and courage to heal and share their own stories with the world.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit. New episodes of #WithChude show every Saturday at 9pm on TVC Entertainment, and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV at 7:30pm. With an extended play podcast up on Spotify, iTunes among other podcast platforms every Wednesday at 10:00am, everyone can join the conversations.