YNaijaBBNCoverage: Kiddwaya seems worried that Erica may not be able to pay her rent now

The highlight of day 49 in the Big Brother Naija house is no doubt the disqualification of Erica. It was a domino effect, leading to a rather interesting chain of events. From the idea of opening a go-fund-me account by her ostentatious fan base, which by the way amassed much over 3 million Naira in a few hours, to promises of gifts, money and other forms of support from a few notable figures on social media, to a Twitter trend hitting 1 million mentions, Erica was all the rave last night.

Kiddwaya misses Erica

A number of conversations were centred around her, even before the day began, both in and out of the house, but the one where her love interest – Kiddwaya – spoke about her disqualification is certainly one of the most amusing ones had.

Speaking to Trickytee, Kiddwaya admitted that he misses Erica. He spoke about how her face lightens his mood, and how he would always tease her.

He also stated that he is pained that she lost all winnings. He spoke about how the money would have sufficed for rent, and would have given her some rent security. Perhaps this concern stemmed from a money conversation the pair has had, who knows? But we are quite certain that when it comes to rent, she would figure something out.

Also he mentioned earlier that once he gets out, he would help her in anyway he can, so there seems to be hope yet for this ship outside the house.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE0CdKrlh0c/

Trouble in SS Ozone

Last Night, Nengi expressed terribly to Ozo, how captive, she is beginning to feel, because of him. She made mention of the fact her world around the house always evolves around him. Every time she is with someone else or some place not around him, he always shows up.

She told him that the smoldering is getting out of hand, and she would love a little bit of freedom, stating that “Everything is not about you.”

This conversation came as a result of Ozo getting agitated after Nengi had left his side to simply go somewhere else. Apparently, Ozo interpreted it as she wanting to leave his side, rather than just leaving the vicinity, and thought there was an issue between them, which he brought up.

Kiddwaya and Dorothy win Oppo challenge

After the live eviction show, Big Brother called the deputy head of house; Prince, to the dairy room to receive the Oppo challenge result. Reading the results to the housemates, Prince revealed that Dorothy and Kiddwaya were the winners of the photography challenge by Oppo. Their prizes included an Oppo Reno 3, and the sum of N1 million each.

Neo is issued a strong warning

Prior to the disqualification of Erica, Neo was issued a strong and final warning. This came from his disruptive behavior the night before. Neo was accused of breaking the house rules, when he stopped Vee from leaving the room last night, which Biggie described as provocation of an already volatile situation.

Big Brother promised not to tolerate any similar act again, and warned that housemates do not engender more hostility in an already uneasy situation, with their words.

Unresolved issues and who nominated who

Yesterday, Big Brother had a discussion with the nominated housemates. A question that cut across was whether the housemates had any unresolved issues. He also asked them who they suspected, nominated them. Here are some of the interesting revelations.

Laycon

When asked about unresolved issues, Laycon obviously made mention of his issue with Erica. He said his silence when Erica was insulting him, was because he didn’t want to say anything that would provoke her even further. He said he didn’t want her to get a third strike because of him.

He also stated that he refused to talk about the kiss accusation with her because he felt like it was a pointless conversation, especially because she probably would not remember the night in question. Laycon believed that Ozo is one of the guys that nominated him, because of perceived his silence through out the week.

Vee

Vee spoke about some unresolved issues with Neo. It was based off of the argument they had after the Saturday Night party. She also said she would prefer to speak about it outside the house. Vee believes that Erica is one of the culprits that voted her. She noted that Erica does not like her, and the feeling is mutual.

Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya is smooth sailing, as he claimed to have zero unresolved issues with anyone in the house. He stated that if he has no issue with you, then you were probably insignificant to him. He cited Lucy, Trickytee and Laycon as the housemates he believed nominate him.

Trickytee

Trickytee had an issue with the way Dorothy handled the drunk Erica situation after the Saturday Night party. He said that her reluctance to restrain Erica, especially because she gets explosive when she is drunk, was hypocritical. Basically, he expected Dora to do more in checking Erica, so that Erica wouldn’t get in more trouble, since she claims to want to help.

He mentioned Lucy, Prince, Dorathy and Laycon as the housemates who he believes nominated him.