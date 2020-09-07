The fallout between Daddy Freeze, Oyedepo, Ibiyeomie defines Nigerian pastors in more ways

Religion is either a bane in progressive development or the cause of it; however you want to look at it. And when you realise that Nigerians are highly religious and would do almost anything to validate their faith, your confusion takes a new turn.

For the most part, Nigerian Christian faithful grow up to be loyal sons and daughters of their spiritual leader, who, in turn, greatly influences their decisions throughout their loyalty period. But, who won’t follow a man who says he is God’s voice on earth – authoritatively declaring and imploring heights for followers to attain? Well, critical thinkers don’t jump into conclusions.

In a country ridden with churches at every corner, and spiritual leaders with too many interpretations of just one Holy Book, be sure to see divine theatrics every other day.

On today’s episode of Church drama, Nigerians are questioning the spirituality of three actors – Ifedayo Olarinde popularly known as Daddy Freeze, Bishop David Oyedepo, and Pastor David Ibiyeomie.The title? Who is more qualified to give counsel on marriage: the experienced married person or just anyone?

The prologue:

– Daddy Freeze reacts to Bishop – David Oyedepo’s Post. pic.twitter.com/KeF8HVLBmV — Postsubman (@Postsubman) September 5, 2020

And the introduction:

Bishop Oyedepo had insisted that women must always be submissive to their husbands. Talk about an age-long debate, inspired by patriarchy, that will not end anytime in the lifetime of most Nigerians currently alive.

Following Oyedepo’s introduction, Daddy Freeze, who has always questioned church doctrines said submission goes both ways.

“You cannot blame a woman who refuses to submit to a drunk. You cannot blame a woman who refuses to submit to someone who doesn’t want to go out there and work.”

The drama reached the climax when another spiritual leader, Pastor Ibiyeomie waltzed into the plot. In a video shared on Twitter, the pastor had slammed Daddy Freeze for his reaction to Oyedepo’s teaching – attacking Freeze’s heritage, his beliefs and his followers. Ibiyeomie, who has a record of threatening people, said: “If Oyedepo won’t react to this, I would. Because he is my father”.

Ibeyiome rains curses on daddy Freeze for always Insulting Bishop a David Oyedepo. pic.twitter.com/8yjIgYetOu — Samuel Naijablogger (@Naijablogger) September 7, 2020

If daddy freeze loves his life ..he should just keep shut. Whether he believes or not…there are prophets or men of God Out there that would destroy his life by the virtue of anointing,We saw that in old testament ,might not be the right thing but it can happen,make he shut up — Mc Sauce F J 🔴 (@Fjworld_) September 7, 2020

We will recall how, in 2018, controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo was arrested for allegedly publishing an article allegedly defaming the pastor. She was denied bail. And, Nigerians are asking Freeze to stop asking questions or end up like her.

We forget freedom of speech when the heat gets to the buttocks of our spiritual leaders. We also forget how we should actually be asking questions, especially when our spiritual leaders make such outbursts. We are quick to talk about ‘divine wrath’ when questions are asked and will not flinch when pastors make contentious statements.

Discredit Freeze’s teachings or not, or take Ibiyeomie’s outburst seriously, we need to stop the slave method of practising religion.