Lagos reopens 2 recreational parks, Fans of BBN’s Erica raise N3m for housemate; 2 hours after disqualification | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Following the disqualification of housemate, Ngozi ‘Erica’ Nlewedim from the Big Brother Naija reality show on Sunday, her fanbase popularly called ‘The Elites’ have raised over N3million to support their fave in her endeavours post-Big Brother.

A go-fund-me account was created on behalf of Erica, with a set goal of a $100,000 to help the BBNaija season 5 housemate “realize some of her hopes and aspirations.” In a span of two hours, over $9,000 had been raised by her fans within and outside Nigeria.

Erica earned her third and disqualifying strike on a three-count charge of goading, threatening a housemate and interfering with the production process.

Lagos Government reopens 2 recreational parks

The Lagos Government has announced the reopening of two of its recreational parks to the public, laying emphasis that visitors must comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols.

Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK), Mrs. Titilayo Ajirotutu, disclosed this in a statement; highlighting that the reopened recreational facilities are the Ndubisi Kanu Park in Alausa and the Dr. Abayomi Finnish Park in Oregun, Ikeja.

“Strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines including physical distancing, use of face masks, temperature checks and washing of hands with soap and running water is germane to reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.

“It is also pertinent to mention that children below five and adults above 65 years are advised to stay home to reduce their risk of infection. It is also pertinent to mention that children below five and adults above 65 years are advised to stay home to reduce their risk of infection,” she added.

“N30.5bn spent to fight COVID-19 pandemic in four months” -FG

The Nigerian Government has declared that it spent N30.5 billion on efforts to curtail COVID-19 between April and July this year.

This information was disclosed by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, who said the amount represented 84 per cent of the N36.3bn public funds and donations received by the Federal Government to tackle the pandemic, leaving a balance of N5.9bn.

FG to commence airdrop of relief materials to inaccessible areas of Borno

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq has said that the federal government is set to commence airdrop of relief materials into inaccessible areas of Borno State.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq who was in Maiduguri over the weekend to deliver relief materials to the state, told the Borno Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur that: “the process of coherently addressing the vulnerability of affected communities requires that we adopt a ‘humanitarian-development- peace nexus’ approach within all our structures, systems, processes, and policy environment.”

She added that the federal government will meet the needs of the vulnerable people in the State and has brought 26,067 bags of 12.5kg parboiled rice; 26,067 bags of 25kg beans; 26,067 bags of 12.5kg maize/millet; 1,304 bags of 20kg iodized salt; 2,607 – 20-litre kegs of vegetable oil; 4,345 cartons of seasoning cubes; 2,173 tin tomato cartons in 24/48 (tin/carton).

The minister noted that the food items are meant to cater for 26,067 households with a total population of 156,402.

NCDC confirms 100 new COVID-19 cases

100 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-39

FCT-22

Kaduna-19

Oyo-7

Ebonyi-6

Edo-3

Katsina-1

Ekiti-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1 55,005 confirmed

43,013 discharged

1,057 deaths pic.twitter.com/2sHFVFROiz — NCDC (@NCDCgov) September 6, 2020