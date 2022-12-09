Chatham House extends an invitation to Peter Obi; We may adjust cash withdrawal limits, but the policy will not be changed – Emefiele | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Chatham House extends an invitation to Peter Obi

DSS orders NNPC and oil marketers two days to resolve fuel scarcity

Peter Obi storms Shiloh, Bishop Oyedepo tells what Nigeria needs

We may adjust cash withdrawal limits, but the policy will not be changed – Emefiele

Outright nonsense – Defence Chief reacts to report on forced abortion for victims of insurgency

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for Nigeria’s Labour Party (LP), has been invited to speak at Chatham House, a prestigious policy forum and think tank, in the lead-up to next year’s presidential elections.

A tweet from the institute’s official account revealed this.

This is one of a string of activities and reports analyzing the Nigerian elections of 2023.

Obi, Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are leading candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

It wrote: “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: In Conversation with @PeterObi.

“The second of our events examining # Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments will take place on January 16, 2023.”

Obi is expected to honour the event scheduled in London, the United Kingdom, on January 16, 2023.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was featured at Chatham House in London on December 5.

Tinubu disclosed some of his plans for major sectors of the economy, technology, security, and education.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and oil merchants have been given 48 hours to begin distributing Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to the country’s citizens, under an ultimatum issued by the Department of State Services (DSS).

On Thursday, DSS Spokesman Peter Afunanya briefed journalists at the agency’s Abuja office following a closed-door meeting with stakeholders in the petroleum sector and revealed the news.

He said that at the meeting, NNPC guaranteed that it had enough product to serve Nigerians both during and after the holiday.

If they disobey the order, he said, the DSS would launch nationwide operations.

In the last few weeks, the country has been battling petrol scarcity, spreading to several parts of the country.

While the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said the scarcity was caused by the shortage of petrol at NNPC depots, the state-owned oil firm had said ongoing road projects in Lagos affected distribution.

To solve scarcity, NNPC has received new cargo and started nationwide distribution.

Peter Obi storms Shiloh, Bishop Oyedepo tells what Nigeria needs

Nigeria does not want a leader, but rather a deliverer, Bishop David Oyedepo, president of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, stated on Thursday.

While preaching at the Shiloh programme at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, the fiery man of God made the comment.

Oyedepo, who bemoaned the present security and economic crises, advised Nigerians not to vote for the current government in 2015.

He said, “I think I am prompted by the spirit we need to pray for this nation. I warned this nation in 2015 that we were heading for crisis and trauma, and many were washing their mouth. They are off today.

“God does not require consensus to raise a prophet. I saw a nation going down the drain, and I cried. There are many prophets of politicians who speak what they want to hear.

“I have been very silent, what we need now is not a leader, it is a deliverer. Almost nothing remains except the church that can be called a nation”.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was also at the night section of the Shiloh 2022 programme on Thursday

He was given an overwhelming ovation after being introduced on day three of the programme by the vice president of the ministry, Bishop David Abioye.

We may adjust cash withdrawal limits, but the policy will not be changed – Emefiele

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, stated yesterday that the apex bank would take into account modifying the new weekly cash withdrawal limits of N100,000 and N500,000 for customers of personal and corporate banks.

Emefiele promised that the apex bank would not be rigid on the policy because it was not intended to harm anyone but to strengthen the country’s economy when he spoke to State House reporters after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, behind closed doors.

Emefiele also mentioned that bank customers had deposited over N1 trillion worth of old notes and that the CBN had given banks the new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes to distribute to their customers before the previously scheduled date of December 15 for the introduction of the new notes.

Outright nonsense – Defence Chief reacts to report on forced abortion for victims of insurgency

A Reuters report claiming that the military compelled nearly 10,000 women to get abortions over a ten-year period was debunked on Thursday by the commander of the Nigerian military.

General Lucky Irabor of the army spoke at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during the Presidential Communications Team’s weekly media briefing.

Read also: Detailed account of how the Nigerian Army allegedly conducted mass abortions in secret on victims of insurgency

Mr. Irabor did not indicate that the military would look into what he called “spurious allegations” in the report.

“I was informed by the Director of Defence Information that he received a mail from Reuters requesting to have an interview with me and he gave me a letter written by one Alexandra Xavi’s making all manner of spurious allegations, many of which have now been published by the same Reuters,” he said.

“But I said I wasn’t going to dignify such because he was saying that the military since 2013 has been engaged in a planned abortion programme and he also said in that letter that it is perhaps part of the government’s design. He also indicated in his letter that 12,000 abortions have been conducted but they have now published that it is 10,000.

“He went on to say their sources and I wondered which sources? I thought with the problems we are contending with, I should not waste my energy on such things besides, it falls within the realm of ‘my mind is made up’ and since that was the position of Reuters, I didn’t think it was necessary for me to call them up and engage in that.

“Yes we have a hospital; 7Div hospital, in Malari cantonment, where I lived and that was our major hospital for the treatment of our personnel and their families especially the wounded and I took the media round the wards for them to see what we do and to confirm to them that the war is real and the wounds inflicted on our personnel is real and it paid off and that is why today sanity has returned to the North-east.”

Mr. Irabor, Nigeria’s chief of defence staff, then suggested that Reuters had an ulterior motive for the story.

“We are not unaware that there are extra-territorial elements who do not want us to live in peace or move forward. I am also aware that the war economy has affected many people and now that we are making progress, they think that we need to return to the old order,” he said.