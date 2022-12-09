Oxlade joins forces with Camilla Cabello for ‘Ku Lo Sa’ remix

With his latest team-up, Oxlade is giving his smash single “Ku Lo Sa” a lot more kick.

For a new version of the song, the Nigerian artist enlisted the help of Camilla Cabello, a Cuban-American singer.

On his official Instagram, Oxlade teased the sound of their next collaboration and said that it would be released on December 9, 2022.

Read also: Tems, Burna Boy, and Wizkid feature on Billboard’s Top 100 Songs of 2022

In response to fan demand, Oxlade has now released a new version of his song “Ku Lo Sa” featuring Cuban-American artist Camila Cabello.

The original song which was released earlier this year has been a viral sensation on Tik Tok and other social media platforms. The tune has also done a good number on digital streaming platforms.

This follows his recent single “Bad Boy” featuring Mayorkun.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija December 8, 2022

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Rare Incurable Neurological Disease

Celine Dion, a famous Canadian singer, has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, SPS, an irreversible neurological disorder that causes ...

YNaija December 8, 2022

I have faith in APC’s intentions for Nigeria – Mercy Johnson at Tinubu’s rally

The actress Mercy Johnson has expressed her trust in the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) aspirations for the advancement of women ...

YNaija December 7, 2022

D’banj speaks out about his alleged “N-Power scam” arrest by the ICPC

Singer D’banj has disputed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) fraud charges against him (ICPC). The ...

YNaija December 7, 2022

Clergyman advises women to pray for their husbands’ side chicks

Pastor James Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelical Center, has given his female congregants guidance on how to pray for ...

YNaija December 7, 2022

Gabriel Jesus, striker for Arsenal and Brazil, undergoes successful knee surgery

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who underwent surgery on the knee injury that forced him to miss the rest of the ...

YNaija December 7, 2022

D’banj arrested and detained by  ICPC on charges of embezzlement

Oladapo Oyebanji, better known by his stage name, D’banj, has been arrested and detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail