Oxlade joins forces with Camilla Cabello for ‘Ku Lo Sa’ remix

With his latest team-up, Oxlade is giving his smash single “Ku Lo Sa” a lot more kick.

For a new version of the song, the Nigerian artist enlisted the help of Camilla Cabello, a Cuban-American singer.

On his official Instagram, Oxlade teased the sound of their next collaboration and said that it would be released on December 9, 2022.

In response to fan demand, Oxlade has now released a new version of his song "Ku Lo Sa" featuring Cuban-American artist Camila Cabello.

The original song which was released earlier this year has been a viral sensation on Tik Tok and other social media platforms. The tune has also done a good number on digital streaming platforms.

This follows his recent single “Bad Boy” featuring Mayorkun.