‘I Used to Sleep Under Ojuelegba Bridge and Sell BRT Tickets to Get By’ – Oxlade Reveals

Nigerian singer Oxlade, also known as Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, recently opened up about his challenging path to becoming a music sensation. He revealed that he once spent nights sleeping under a bridge after leaving his family home to chase his dreams of making music.

Oxlade’s dad, who was a lecturer, strongly disagreed with his music aspirations, prompting Oxlade to leave home in pursuit of his passion. During this tough period, he took on various odd jobs just to make ends meet.

“Sometimes, I slept at Ojuelegba barrack bridge,” Oxlade shared candidly. He talked about how he sold BRT bus tickets and did whatever it took to get by.

Speaking on the Afrobeats podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide, Oxlade explained his preference for creating music that has a lasting impact rather than going for quick hits. He said, “If you don’t take your time to create some songs or create anything, it’s gonna sound rushed. If you rushed in, you rushed out.”

Oxlade’s dedication to crafting enduring music is evident in his songs. Even though his hit track “Away” is a few years old, it continues to resonate with listeners. He also highlighted the success of “Ku Lo Sa” and the unexpected popularity of “O2” last year, showing how his music stands the test of time.

In an era where fleeting fame often overshadows genuine artistry, Oxlade’s story serves as an inspiration. His journey from sleeping under a bridge to capturing the hearts of fans is a powerful reminder that true success comes from hard work, unwavering passion, and a deep love for the craft.

