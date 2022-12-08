Tems, Burna Boy, and Wizkid feature on Billboard’s Top 100 Songs of 2022

Three artists from Nigeria—Tems, Burna Boy, and Wizkid—made it onto Billboard’s list of the top 100 songs of 2022.

Tems’s “Free Mind,” from her 2020 EP “If Orange Was A Place,” has been named the ninth best song of 2022 by Billboard.

The song spent a whopping 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching as high as #46, demonstrating its phenomenal success in the United States.

Billboard characterizes the song’s unwavering sound as a wave that takes Tems until the last bridge, when the beat cuts off and she enters calm seas.

After a stellar run on the Billboard Hot 100 that lasted 19 weeks and saw it peak at No. 44, Burna Boy’s international blockbuster song “Last Last” is rated at No. 32. The heartache cover, which samples “He Wasn’t Man Enough” by Toni Braxton, hits home with listeners because of its familiarity and catchiness.

Wizkid’s “Bad To Me” appears unexpectedly on this list, coming in at number 72 for 2022. The Amapiano song was released as the lead single from Wizkid’s fifth studio album, ‘More Love, Less Ego.’ Fans responded with a variety of reactions. The song was not successful on the charts, but it did catch the attention of Billboard, who praised it for its “charismatic and persuasive” delivery.

The list is topped by Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” followed by Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”