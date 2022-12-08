I have faith in APC’s intentions for Nigeria – Mercy Johnson at Tinubu’s rally

The actress Mercy Johnson has expressed her trust in the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) aspirations for the advancement of women and Nigerians.

The actress made the remarks on Wednesday at the APC women’s rally supporting Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

The actress, together with Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, posted images from the ceremony to social media.

The actress stated that the event’s activities have given her renewed optimism that the APC has genuine intentions for the country.

“Earlier today, I joined His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu and the incredible women leaders that make up the APC women presidential campaign Team’ at the APC women south-west rally,” she wrote.

“As a woman, wife to an APC candidate @princeodiokojie and mother, I am confident in the APC plan for women which is in line with the 35% affirmative action for women.

“From the goodwill messages and conversations with the women leaders, I was opportuned to hear from the horse’s mouth and I have renewed hope and confidence in the good intentions, great plans and actions to follow for the women of Nigeria and for the people of Nigeria.”