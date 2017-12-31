Fuel scarcity caused by oil marketers | NNPC insists

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has insisted that the fuel scarcity experienced in the country was caused by oil marketers.

Background:

Oil marketers in a statement had said the fuel scarcity was as a result of the NNPC unable to meet demands for the products.

But in its response, the corporation said the marketers were boarding the product in order to increase the price.

Marketers later replied, claiming that its members paid for fuel but got nothing from the NNPC.

What NNPC said:

Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru in a statement was quoted to have said oil marketers are responsible for petrol scarcity across the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday by NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, Baru was quoted as saying, “We have maintained our position that this scarcity is caused by marketers. The NNPC has more than 30-day sufficiency of supply of petroleum products, especially PMS and at the current consumption rate of about 28 million litres per day, we should be comfortable until the end of January 2018 even if we don’t import a drop of petrol into this country.”

He added, “We have stepped up the number of truck-outs to 1,733 as a minimum and we have sustained this for a week and there will be more than enough products for motorists in the weeks ahead.”