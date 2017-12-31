Police say it is a criminal offence to make calls at filling stations

The police has said making phone calls at filling stations is a criminal offence which an offender could be arrested for.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, stated that an offender could be prosecuted and jailed for attempted arson.

He described the filling station as a public facility where motorists must be careful because of the inflammable products like petrol and other petroleum products being dispensed there.

He said, “Making phone calls or smoking at filling stations is a criminal offence and the police, of course, could arrest anyone violating the safety rules put in place to safeguard life and property at the filling stations.”