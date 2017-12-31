Osun workers suspend strike after 3 days

The joint labour unions in Osun on Saturday called off their three-day-old strike embarked upon on Wednesday.

Background:

The workers embarked on strike after the state government decided to pay half salaries.

What is happening:

Jacob Adekomi, the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), agreed to call off the strike after the state government acceded to some of their demands and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed.

Adekomi said the Osun government has agreed to pay workers full salary for the month of December from the N6.3 billion Paris Club refund received from the federal government.

He also said Rauf Aregbesola, Osun governor, has approved the release of N1 billion to cover bond certificate of civil servants that retired on contributory pension scheme, while pensioners would now be paid full pension henceforth.

Adekomi however said the payment of full salaries and pension would commence by the second quarter of 2018.

Adekomi therefore called on workers to resume work after the New Year celebration.