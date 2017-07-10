Game of Thrones author, Martins to produce TV series of Nigerian author’s novel

A Nigerian-American writer, Nnedi Okoroafor, has announced via her Twitter account that her novel, “WHO FEARS DEATH”, has been recommended by HBO, and is now in early development as a Television series to be produced by the author of “Games of Thrones”, George R.R. Martins.

My novel WHO FEARS DEATH has been optioned by @HBO & is now in early development as a TV series with George RR Martin as executive producer. pic.twitter.com/POF7Dj2hWP — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) July 10, 2017

Okoroafor, 43, is a writer of fantasy, science fiction, and speculative fiction.

“WHO FEARS DEATH, published in 2010, is her first adult novel and has won the 2011 World Fantasy Award for Best Novel, was also a 2011 Tiptree Honor Book and was nominated for the 2010 Nebula Award.

The novel takes place in a fictionalised post-apocalyptic future version of Sudan, where the light-skinned Nuru oppress the dark-skinned Okeke. The protagonist, Onyesonwu (Igbo for “who fears death”), is an Ewu, i.e. the child of an Okeke woman raped by a Nuru man. On reaching maturity, she goes on a quest to defeat her sorcerous father Daib using her magical powers.