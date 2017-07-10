2019 Presidency: ADP reveals replacement for Buhari

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has revealed that it has zoned the presidency to the North and will grant the South-East a slot for the vice presidency.

The ADP made this known through its South-South zonal coordinator, Senator Rowland Owie.

Owie during an interview with Vanguard said, “For 2019, we have zoned our presidential candidate to the North and our vice presidential slot to the South-East because where there is no justice, there can be no peace.”

Senator Rowland Owie added, “In 1987, it was to be the turn of the South-East to produce the president after Shehu Shagari, but it was aborted. The south-easterners have been the bedrock of development of this country, so their rights must be given to them. After the North has finished its slot and presidency returned to the South, it will go to the South-East.

“You cannot continue to deceive the Igbo. So, the truth is that we now know those who destroyed PDP, we now know those who destroyed ACN that is now APC. Certainly, even though the nation’s Constitution says that nobody can stop anybody from entering a political party, we know those to stop; so the issue of hijacking will not come up.”