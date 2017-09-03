Gov Ajimobi is only trying to distract people from his unpopular actions – Ladoja

The Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, Rashidi Ladoja, has said Ibadan still has only one Oba, as the chieftaincy review and recommendations is still being treated in court.

He said this in an interview with Punch, stating that the governor of Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi has ulterior motives, reason he quickly organised the coronation of 21 Obas – which took place August 21.

Key excerpts:

“What the Oyo State Government is doing is to create a distraction for the people of the state. Governor Abiola Ajimobi has in a way achieved the target of creating that distraction for the people” (Considering his unpopular actions).

“He knows that when a case is being treated in court, all parties involved must stay action. Everybody is aware that before that time, a case is in court concerning the chieftaincy review. But he rushed the process so that he could achieve his aim.”

“Is anybody talking about the fact that Oyo State was ranked 29th among the 36 states that presented pupils for the West Africa School Certificate Examination? Is anybody talking about the fact that nearly all the tertiary institutions in Oyo State have been closed? Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, which was ranked the best state university in Nigeria when I was the governor, has been closed for the past two years. The fact in Oyo State is that our roads are in terrible conditions. Thousands of people are living in the remote parts of Ibadan like Ologuneru but they suffer (when they commute) because of bad roads. We are all aware that the Federal Government forced them (Oyo State) to pay arrears of salaries owed workers.”

On the review…”Why do you want to fix something that is not broken?’

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, however, has a contrasting opinion.

“One of the advantages (of the new system) is that it places Ibadan alongside the practice in other parts of Yorubaland. If you get to Lagos, you will find several kings. You will find the same practice in Osun, Ogun and so on.”

“With our present position and new status of the high chiefs, if the Olubadan is invited to a function, the high chiefs, who are now kings, will go with him as his lieutenants. It is in the Olubadan’s interests that he goes out and is assisted by kings on both sides.” Not ‘lesser kings’ that amount to aides of the Olubadan.

Fundamentally, nothing has changed from the old system. I still remain the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land and the Olubadan remains the imperial majesty. Nothing is changing in the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy structure. The tradition of the people is usually a function of hereditary (culture).

The sanctity of the Olubadan stool remains in the new arrangement. It is still intact. He is the paramount ruler of Ibadan land. He is above every other Oba in the city. No one is competing with the Olubadan.

On quarrels…”Ladoja is my brother and friend. I still hold him dear. We are talking to him. Once the dust settles, everybody will understand the governor better. I have a strong feeling that many people have not understood the structure.”

On elevated kings that might want to challenge the authority of the Olubadan…”It is not unlikely, but it is impossible. History is clear on this matter. Anyone that does that will be checked.”