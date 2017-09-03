Benue flood: There might be food crisis later this year – Gov Ortom

The governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has expressed concern over the flood that has led to the displacement of over 110,000 people, destroying countless number of houses – also led to the destruction of a large portion of farmlands and food storage facilities washed away.

He said the people the state and Nigerians in general may experience food scarcity later this year as a result of the flood.

Ortom stated this yesterday when he embarked on an on-the-spot assessment of some villages and farm lands washed away by flood.

According to the state governor, “we are having serious issue on our hand. Benue is agrarian state and we have decided to go into an area where we have comparative advantage by initiating series of incentives to make Benue feed the country; but we can see the level of destruction the flood has caused; I’m afraid this will not lead to shortage of food scarcity this year.

“Two camps have already been opened in Makurdi to ensure that the displaced persons have shelter and receive assistance; chairmen of the 23 LGAs have been directed to use some primary schools as designated camps for affected victims in their areas.

“Let me use this opportunity to express deepest appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for immediately coming to the aid of the victims and directing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to support persons affected by the flood in Benue state.”