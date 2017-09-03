Respect the institution of marriage, Lai Mohammed advises

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at a wedding reception on Saturday in Ilorin, advised couples to always respect the institution of marriage to build a happy home and a good nation.

The minister was at the wedding of Israel Adeleye is the younger brother of the Special Adviser to the Minister, Williams Adeleye.

According to Vanguard, the minister said marriage is a contract that is sustained with trust, truth, patience and prayers.

He noted that a good society is built by a well groomed children from loving and united families.

Advising the couple, he said, “All we can do is to pray for the young couple to be able to navigate the turbulent water of marriage.’’

Also in attendance, Rep. Segun Odebunmi, the Chairman House Committee on Information and National Orientation, said “building a good home is building a good nation’’.

Odebunmi, who was the chairman of the wedding reception, enjoined the young couple to be patient in all things and share honest love.